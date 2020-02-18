North Lamar’s Automotive Class Advances To State SkillsUSA

Top students to compete April 2-5 at state

Students at North Lamar High School returned from the District V SkillsUSA Competition in Waco on February 6-8 with first, second and third place ribbons. Those who placed first and second in their categories will compete at the State SkillsUSA Competition on April 2-5 in Corpus Christi.

Winning first place was senior Cameron Clark in Motorcycle Technology, junior Aaron Walton in Marine Service Technology and junior Kallan Barber in Mobile Electronics Installation. Junior Christopher Hallenshead places second in Diesel Equipment Technology. Walton placed third in Automotive Light Repair as did junior Hayden Miller in Marine Service Technology. As a team, these students placed second in the Automotive Quiz Bowl contest. Sophomore Madisyn Padier joined Clark and Miller and place second as a team in the Promotional Bulletin Board.

Jared Reaves is North Lamar’s Automotive Instructor.