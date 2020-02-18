" /> North Lamar’s Automotive Class Advances To State SkillsUSA – EastTexasRadio.com
North Lamar’s Automotive Class Advances To State SkillsUSA

17 hours ago

Representing North Lamar ISD at the District V SkillsUSA Competition in Waco, left to right, are Aaron Walton, Hayden Miller, Kallan Barber, Cameron Clark, and Christopher Hollenshead. Not pictured is Madisyn Padier.

 

Top students to compete April 2-5 at state

Students at North Lamar High School returned from the District V SkillsUSA Competition in Waco on February 6-8 with first, second and third place ribbons. Those who placed first and second in their categories will compete at the State SkillsUSA Competition on April 2-5 in Corpus Christi.

Winning first place was senior Cameron Clark in Motorcycle Technology, junior Aaron Walton in Marine Service Technology and junior Kallan Barber in Mobile Electronics Installation. Junior Christopher Hallenshead places second in Diesel Equipment Technology. Walton placed third in Automotive Light Repair as did junior Hayden Miller in Marine Service Technology. As a team, these students placed second in the Automotive Quiz Bowl contest. Sophomore Madisyn Padier joined Clark and Miller and place second as a team in the Promotional Bulletin Board.

Jared Reaves is North Lamar’s Automotive Instructor.

