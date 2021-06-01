" /> North Lamar’s Nava Awarded $180,000 Marine Scholarship – EastTexasRadio.com
North Lamar’s Nava Awarded $180,000 Marine Scholarship

5 hours ago

U.S. Marine Staff Sgt. Marcos Lara presents NLHS senior Alex Nava with a $180,000 scholarship from the U.S. Marine Corps.

Among 1% in the nation

Alex Nava, a senior at North Lamar High School, was awarded a $180,000 scholarship by the U.S. Marine Corps. They awarded only 400 Navy Reserve Officers Training Corps (NROTC) scholarships this year. It makes Nava in the 1% of high school seniors in the United States achieving such a goal.

The purpose of the Marine Option NROTC program is to educate and train highly qualified young men and women for careers as commissioned officers in the U.S. Marine Corps.

The Marine option NROTC units are at selected colleges and universities throughout the country. Upon graduation and successful completion of required courses and training, a midshipman is appointed a second lieutenant in the Marine Corps. While attending a university as a scholarship student, they select active-duty Marines as Marine Option NROTC scholarship recipients are released to the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR) and do not receive pay and allowances.

Each Marine Corps Recruiting District screens and selects applicants for the Marine Option NROTC four-year Scholarship Program. Selected applicants are awarded the scholarships through a highly competitive selection process and receive full tuition, books, fees, and other financial benefits at many of the country’s leading colleges and universities. For selection board dates, submission deadlines, and eligibility requirements, contact the local recruiting district.

