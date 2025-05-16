North Lamar’s Payden Daniels Signs with Paris Junior College Theatre Department

With spotlights shining on a bright future, Payden Daniels, a senior at North Lamar High School, has officially signed with the Paris Junior College Musical Theatre Department. After completing his studies at PJC, Payden plans to continue his path at Texas A&M University–Commerce, pursuing a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Musical Theatre.

Payden is the son of Kimberly Daniels and the grandson of Joe and Kathy Daniels, who have been a constant source of love and support.

Payden’s journey began in middle school, where his love for the stage first sparked in a theatre class. “I just feel like I’m at home on stage, surrounded by some of my best friends,” he shared. His first musical, SpongeBob the Musical, became a turning point—helping his confidence grow and deepening his love for performance.

A special influence in his journey has been Mrs. Easton, North Lamar’s theatre director. “She has taught me patience, hard work, teamwork, communication, and dedication,” Payden said. “She’s helped me break out of my shell and be true to myself. I always look forward to theatre class—she always brightens my day.”

One of Payden’s favorite memories from his time at North Lamar was performing Beauty and the Beast for elementary students. “Hearing their laughter and seeing their reactions was unforgettable,” he said.

To younger Panthers, his advice is simple but powerful: “No matter how bleak today may be—there will always be tomorrow.”

Payden extended heartfelt thanks to his mom, Kimberly, for always being there and never missing a performance.

As he steps into the next chapter of his artistic journey, we can’t wait to see what the future holds for this rising star.