North Lamar High School senior Jaycie Proctor, seated second from left, signs a letter of intent to play volleyball for The Ladies at Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana, beginning the fall of 2020. Centenary is in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference.

Seated with her are her parents James and Kendra Proctor and sister, Kenzie Proctor. In back are Coach Kathy Barker and Head Volleyball Coach Sara Beth Upchurch.