North Lamar High School senior Matthew Scott is joining the Aggies baseball team at Cameron University, located in Lawton, Oklahoma. Cameron University is a member of the Lone Star Conference.

Showing their support at Matthew’s signing is his mother, Kristin Scott, brothers Koda Scott and Hayden Scott, and father, Jason Scott. North Lamar baseball coaches are Chris Smith, Josh Jordan, Keith Spangler, and head coach Bric Steed.