Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Mid America Pet Food Header
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
RPM Staffing Header

North Lamar’s Sloane Hill Signs with St. Edward’s University

North Lamar High School senior Sloane Hill signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for St. Edward’s University in Austin beginning in 2022-2023.  St. Edward’s is a member of the Lone Star Conference.

Sloane is a four-year starting catcher for the Pantherettes.  Head softball coach Ashley Endsley said, “I know that she will continue to do great things at the next level.”

Showing their support at Sloane’s signing are her parents, Stacy Hill (left) and Steve Hill.

Assistant softball coaches for North Lamar are Sara Beth Upchurch and Christy Crawford.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     