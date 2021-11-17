North Lamar’s Sloane Hill Signs with St. Edward’s University

North Lamar High School senior Sloane Hill signed a National Letter of Intent to play softball for St. Edward’s University in Austin beginning in 2022-2023. St. Edward’s is a member of the Lone Star Conference.

Sloane is a four-year starting catcher for the Pantherettes. Head softball coach Ashley Endsley said, “I know that she will continue to do great things at the next level.”

Showing their support at Sloane’s signing are her parents, Stacy Hill (left) and Steve Hill.

Assistant softball coaches for North Lamar are Sara Beth Upchurch and Christy Crawford.