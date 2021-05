North Lamar High School senior Ashtin Stutsman is joining the UT Tyler Spirit Squad in the fall. As a Patriot ambassador of the University, she will be a part of the unified squad consisting of the mascot, cheer, STUNT and dance teams as she pursues her degree in nursing. Ashtin is supported by her NLHS cheerleading coaches Amber Soliz, seated left, and Erin Dizmond, seated right. Standing are her mother Penny, brother Austin and father Art.