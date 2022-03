A North Texas attorney who had been studying in Ukraine says his friends are willing to fight to death, rather than go back to life under Russia. Tom Sanchez of Irving is back home after escaping from Kyiv. He says everyone in Ukraine is pitching in. Sanchez was able to get on a train to the Slovakian border, then get on a bus to Prague. He says parents at the border were putting their children under age 10 on the bus, hoping to get them out of danger.