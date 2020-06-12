North Texas Couple Brings Class Action Lawsuit Against Wedding Venue

A North Texas couple is suing a wedding chapel, claiming they are profiting from a public health emergency.

Walters Wedding Estates own the chapel. The company says it can’t comment on the lawsuit, but does state that they offered to reschedule weddings for couples at no cost by the end of June and could do that successfully with hundreds of couples.

Brianna Connaton and Rex Simmons have filed a lawsuit against the chapel at Ana Villa in The Colony. The couple planned to be married there on July 18, but with the pandemic, they asked to move their wedding back. Simmons says the venue staff wouldn’t allow it, so they decided to cancel their marriage date and get a refund. Simmons says the venue staff wouldn’t allow that either. Instead of refunding the 12 thousand dollars, the couple had already paid Simmons says staff members wanted the 5,000 they hadn’t yet paid. So, he and his fiance are suing.