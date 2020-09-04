" /> North Texas Doctor Doubts Efficacy Of Speedy Vaccine – EastTexasRadio.com
North Texas Doctor Doubts Efficacy Of Speedy Vaccine

4 hours ago

Word of a COVID-19 vaccine being available at the beginning of November isn’t sitting well with everyone. Dr. Jerry W. Simecka, Regents Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences with the University of North Texas Health Science Center, says he’s very cautious. He says if it has adverse effects, “it could cause some huge problems.” Simecka says children haven’t even tested yet. He adds, “if the vaccine doesn’t work well and everyone gets vaccinated, they think they’re immune, it could start up even more spread.”

The fastest vaccine to date has been for the mumps, which took four years. Simecka says these things take so long that they have to include thousands and thousands of people of different ages and ethnic groups. He says tests have yet happened on children, and he would not get a shot introduced in November.

