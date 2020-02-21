North Texas Felon Sentenced For Federal Firearms Violations

TYLER, Texas – A 46-year-old Dallas man has been sentenced to federal prison for firearms violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown, Friday.

Steven Ray Breckenridge pleaded guilty on Oct. 7, 2019, to being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

According to information presented in court, on June 19, 2019, Breckenridge was stopped in Canton, Texas by law enforcement. A search of the vehicle was conducted as Breckenridge had an active warrant. During the search, officers located a pistol. Further investigation revealed Breckenridge was a convicted felon, having been previously convicted of eight felonies. It is a violation of federal law for a convicted felon to own or possess a firearm or ammunition. Breckenridge was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 21, 2019, and charged with federal firearms violations.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Initiative. Project Safe Neighborhoods is aimed at reducing gun and gang violence, deterring illegal possession of guns, ammunition, and body armor, and improving the safety of residents in the Eastern District of Texas. Participants in the initiative include community members and organizations as well as federal, state and local law enforcement agencies.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Frank Coan.