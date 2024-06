Last Tuesday night, a single-engine aircraft crashed near Gainesville Municipal Airport in Cooke County, killing one person and seriously injuring another. They identified the pilot of the Cessna 172, Bailey Elaine Maldonado, 27, as the fatality. They flew the co-pilot, 26-year-old James Donald Watts of Oregon, to a Denton hospital. The plane had the logo of the U.S. Aviation Academy, a flight training school. Maldonado was a flight instructor, and Watts was a student.