" /> NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO DISTRIBUTE FOOD AT THE HOPKINS COUNTY REGIONAL CIVIC CENTER  TO HELP FEED HUNGRY NORTH TEXANS DURING COVID-19 – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Radio It’s On 2 (COVID-19 timing)
Access Financial Group
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event 2020
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Morrell banner

NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK TO DISTRIBUTE FOOD AT THE HOPKINS COUNTY REGIONAL CIVIC CENTER  TO HELP FEED HUNGRY NORTH TEXANS DURING COVID-19

5 mins ago

 

 

 

 

Hopkins County Civic Center, in partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), will be distributing kitted food boxes through a low-touch distribution model on May 29th, 2020. Distribution will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. To receive food, visitors must be in a vehicle. No proof of identification is necessary.

 When:             May 29th, 2020 10AM – 12PM

NTFB staff will determine if the distribution needs to extend past end time.

 Where:            1200 Houston St.

Sulphur Springs High School parking lot behind the Dairy Museum.

 ABOUT NORTH TEXAS FOOD BANK

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a top-ranked nonprofit hunger-relief organization operating a state-of-the-art volunteer and distribution center in Plano — the Perot Family Campus. Last year, the Food Bank worked hard in partnership with member agencies from our Feeding Network to provide access to almost 77 million nutritious meals across a diverse 13-county service area — this means more than 200,000 meals per day for hungry children, seniors and families. But the need for hunger relief in North Texas is complex and in order to meet the need the NTFB is working to increase our food distribution efforts. Our goal is to provide access to 92 million nutritious meals annually by 2025.

 

NTFB is a member of Feeding America, a national hunger-relief organization.

 

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     