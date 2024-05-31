North Texas Legal Experts Doubt Trump Will Get Prison Time

Few North Texas legal experts think the judge in the trial of former President Donald Trump will impose jail time. The jury convicted Trump of 34 counts of attempting to conceal payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. UNT Dallas Law Professor Brian Owsley says the judge will likely settle on probation or home confinement. Former Dallas U.S. Attorney Richard Roper calls the jury’s verdict “stunning.” He does not think the judge will prohibit the former president from complaining about the verdict so long as he does not release the jurors’ names.