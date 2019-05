Dallas County SO

A 46-year-old man posing as a home health worker is now linked to the deaths of 12 elderly women in Dallas and Collin County. Officials arrested 46-year-old Billy Chemirmir last year on a capital murder charge for smothering an 81-year-old woman. He now faces new charges in the deaths of 11 other women. Court records show each woman was smothered by a pillow.