A North Texas man faces up to 88 years in a federal prison after being convicted of sharing online messages promoting terrorism and lying to investigators. Said Azzam Mohamad Rahim of Richareson was convicted on eight counts related to social media and supporting terrorism. Rahim, a U.S. citizen who owned or used to own an Oak Cliff convenience store, was arrested in 2017 at DFW Airport while trying to board a flight to Jordan.