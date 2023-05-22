North Texas Man Sentenced For Felony Assault On Law Enforcement During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

Defendant Fought With Police

WASHINGTON — A Texas man was sentenced today for assaulting law enforcement resulting in bodily injury related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan 6. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

Donald Hazard, 44, of Hurst, Texas, was sentenced to 57 months in prison for assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers. Hazard pleaded guilty to the charge on Feb 16, 2023. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Randolph D. Moss ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $2,000.

According to court documents, Hazard was the Sergeant-at-Arms of the Patriot Boys of North Texas, a self-described militia. In preparation for attending the rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan 6, 2021, Hazard gathered protective gear and other supplies, including a military-style helmet, knuckle gloves, goggles, body armor, and pepper spray.

On Jan 6, a newspaper photographer recorded Hazard marching in Washington, D.C. In that video, Hazard stated, “Make sure you get my face and everything on your news channel. I want the enemy to know exactly who is coming after them.”

On Jan 6, by approximately 2:00 pm, Hazard was positioned under scaffolding erected over the stairs on the northwest side of the U.S. Capitol building. As Hazard and other rioters attempted to climb the steps, they encountered the United States Capitol Police (“USCP”) officers. Officer T.S. engaged with Hazard to force Hazard back. Hazard grabbed Officer T.S. as he fell and continued to fight with Officer T.S. as the two fell down the stairs. Officer T.S. hit his head and was knocked unconscious. He also sustained head, foot, and arm injuries, some of which required surgery.

At another point on Jan 6, Hazard advanced towards a line of police officers on the west side of the Capitol with a canister of pepper spray in hand. At approximately 2:56 pm, Hazard entered the Capitol building via the Parliamentarian door and remained inside for about five minutes.

Hazard also posted selfie-style videos, inside and outside the Capitol building, in which he said, “We’re here at the nation’s Capitol, and we’re storming it. We’re taking the Capitol. This is America, baby.”

They arrested Hazard on Dec 13, 2021.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted this case for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section. In addition, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas provided valuable assistants.

The Fort Worth Resident Agency of the FBI’s Dallas Field Office, and the FBI’s Washington Field Office, which identified Hazard as #267 in its seeking information photos, investigated the case. In addition, the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Hurst, Texas, Police Department, the Metropolitan Police Department, and the U.S. Capitol Police provided valuable assistance.

In the 28 months since Jan 6, the government has arrested more than 1,000 individuals in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 320 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.