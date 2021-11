Those looking to book Santa for their holiday party, or get a visit with their kids are running into a shortage this season. Jim Fletcher, who is a Santa in Texas, says it’s a supply and demand issue. He’s a founder of the Lone Star Santas, which is the largest regional Santa Claus organization in the world. Part of the problem is Covid. He says they’ve lost some of the older Santas in the pandemic. But those who remain are eager to get back to hearing those Christmas wishlists.