North Texas Volunteer Firefighter Indicted From Fires From 10 Years Ago

A grand jury indicted a former member of a Collin County Volunteer Fire Department for setting two of the fires he helped fight. There are indications there may be the third fire as well. According to court records, they charged 28-year-old Dylan Ima, Anna, with setting fire to two abandoned mobile homes in 2011. A probable cause affidavit says he is a suspect in a fire at a Blue Ridge home in April of this year, a case which is still under investigation. Ima was a member of the Westminster Volunteer Fire Department. He caught investigators’ attention when he showed up at fire scenes quickly, despite living a distance away. In one instance, the court documents say Ima had clothing soaked with gasoline in the bed of his pickup truck.