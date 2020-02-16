Northeast Eagles

NTCC Baseball Splits Double Header

With the recent rains forcing a cancelation of the home series with Hutchison Community College from Kansas, once again, the Northeast Texas Community College Baseball (NTCC) team hit the road to make up the lost games. The Eagles (4-5) would travel to the DFW Metroplex to take on TCS Post Grad Academy on Saturday, falling in Game 1, 2-1, but bouncing back in Game 2 to win 14-9.

Game 1 action, TCS would limit NTCC to one run on three hits. The Eagles lone run would come off the bat of catcher Keaton Russo when he hit a solo home run in the third inning. TCS would score two runs in the bottom of the 7th to pull off the comeback win.

Hayden Shaddox started on the mound for the Eagles, going three innings and striking out three while giving up just one hit. Justin Lambright would add three more strikeouts in two innings of work. Chance Bolter and Mikel Howell would also see time pitching for NTCC in Game 1.

While Game 1 was a pitching duel, Game 2 saw both offenses explode for a combined 23 hits and 23 runs between the two teams. NTCC would get on the board first, plating three runs in the first inning of game two. Designated hitter Jacob Rosales got the scoring started with a solo home run in the first, and the Eagles would add two more runs to startup 3-0. TCS would not give up, doubling the Eagles efforts and scoring six runs in the first inning.

NTCC would add big innings in the third and sixth innings to put the game out of reach. The Eagles scored five runs in the third and four runs in the sixth inning. Rosales was a big part of each of those innings as well, adding two more home runs. Rosales ended the day 3-3 with three home runs. Cody Cleveland would have a great day at the plate as well, going 4-4 with two home runs, a double, a single and a walk. NTCC would have six home runs in Game 2.

Javan Smitherman started Game 2 for the Eagles, but could not find the groove walking five batters. Harrison Gaienne, Sawyer Smallwood, Camden Sargent, and Tyler Jeans would come in to shut down TCS Post Grad. Smallwood would strikeout three in his two innings of work to pick up the win.

NTCC will be back in action on Tuesday against Murray State College with a 2:00 pm start.

McLennan College defeats the Eagles.

Due to impending weather on Tuesday, our home game vs. Murray State is now a road game at Murray State. We will play Murray State at home on April 14, 2:00 pm in a doubleheader 1-9 innings.

Northeast Texas Community College’s softball team (2-9) traveled to Waco on Saturday to take on McLennan College. McLennan completed the two-game sweep defeating NTCC 9-1 in game one and 8-0 in game two.

NTCC would score first to take a 1-0 lead in the second inning before McLennan would tie things at 1-1 in the third. An eight-run fourth inning would end things for the Eagles in game one.

Offensively the Eagles were led by McKenna Manes, who would go two for two in game one. Emily Cole would start in the circle for the Eagles in game one. Walks and errors would plague the Eagles in game one with Cole, Kadi Downs, and Collyn Shuricht, only giving up five hits on the day.

Game 2, strong pitching by McLennan, backed by a potent offensive attack was too much for the Eagles from NTCC. The McLennan pitchers of Deleon and Crafts would combine for a no-hitter and strike out 12 Eagle hitters in game two.

McLennan scored three runs in the first and never looked back, adding more in the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth inning.

Averie Ayers and Collyn Shuricht would each see time in the circle for NTCC giving up a combined eight runs, eight hits, with seven walks and four more errors in Game 2 action by the Eagle defense.