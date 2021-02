The Eagles’ baseball game will now be at home against Tyler Junior College (TJC) on Wednesday, February 24 at 2:00 pm.

Updated Weekly Calendar for NTCC Athletics

2/23 Baseball at Tyler Junior College Noon

2/23 Softball vs. Hill College (DH) 3:00 pm

2/24 Baseball Tyler Junior College at Northeast 2:00 pm

2/25 Baseball at Navarro College 1:00 pm

2/27 Baseball vs. Navarro College (DH) 1:00 pm

2/27 Softball at Cisco College (vs. Pratt) 1:00 pm

2/28 Softball at Cisco College (vs. Cisco) 3:00 pm