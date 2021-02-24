Northeast – Sports

Avery, Haylee, Tasha

NTCC Softball Takes on Hill College

Northeast Texas Community College Softball returned to the field on Tuesday to face Hill College after a two-week layoff due to Texas’s winter storm. NTCC and Hill would each win a game to split the two-game series. Hill won game one 16-13, and the Eagles would take game two 5-1.

Game one action, the warm, windy day, would prove beneficial for both teams hitting the ball out of the park, with Hill College benefiting just a little more for the game one win.

Emily Cole (Paul Pewitt HS) would pitch the majority of the game with Halea Wells (Lufkin HS) and Avery Ayers (Mount Pleasant HS), seeing time in relief as well. Cole would have five strikeouts on the day.

Offensively, three Eagles would hit home runs to help pace the thirteen runs on twelve hits NTCC would put up in game one. Ayers would go deep in the third inning, followed by Tasha Pierce (Hudson HS) in the fourth, and Haylee Wilson (Hughes Springs HS) hit her first of the season in the fifth inning. Emma Farquhar (Hooks HS) went three for five with three singles, two RBI’s, and two runs scored to help Game one’s effort.

Game two action, Ayers took the circle and kept Hill off-balance, limiting them to one run on six hits and three strikeouts.

Farquhar and Wilson would remain hot in game two, with back-to-back home runs in the fifth inning. NTCC would go up 1-0 in the first inning and maintained that lead until Hill College tied it in the fourth. The tie would be short-lived thanks to Farquhar’s three-run home run followed by Wilson’s solo home run in the next at-bat. Farquhar’s home was her first of her collegiate career, and Wilson’s home run was her second for the day.

NTCC will travel to Cisco College Saturday, February 27, to take on Pratt JC and Cisco College at 1:00 pm and 3:00 pm.