Northeast – Sports

TJC Outlast NTCC Baseball

Northeast Texas Community College took on Tyler Junior College on Wednesday and could not hold on to win in the high-scoring affair. TJC would come back from an early Eagles scoring barrage to win 16-11.

Mikel Howell (Huntsville HS) started for NTCC and had a great first inning retiring the side with a fly out to center, strikeout, and then getting the third batter to hit a slow roller back to himself to make the east throw to first for the out. Howell would go three innings giving up four runs on five hits with three strikeouts. Camden Sargent (Brazosport Christian), Chase Richter (Cypress Woods HS), Kolby Parker (Shelbyville HS), and Cameron Coffee (Richland HS) would each see time in relief against the Apaches.

The first inning offensively for the Eagles saw NTCC send twelve hitters to the plate, scoring eight runs in the first to lead 8-0. After chasing the Apache starting pitcher in the first inning, the TJC bullpen slowed the Eagle offensive attack allowing just three runs and four hits the remaining eight innings of play. Khalon Clayton (Kilgore HS) would lead the NTCC offensive effort three for five with two singles, a triple, three RBI’s, and a run scored.

NTCC will take on Navarro College in a three-game series starting with a single game on Thursday (Feb 25), in Corsicana, before completing the series at home Saturday (Feb 27) doubleheader starting at 1:00 pm on the NTCC campus, weather permitting.

If you cannot make it to the ballpark, you can listen to NTCC Baseball on the Texas Sports Radio Network this season. Log on to the TSRN website at tsrnsports.com and follow the links to NJCAA Baseball.

For up-to-date schedules, go to the NTCC athletics website at www.ntcceagles.com.