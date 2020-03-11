Northeast – Sports

Eagle Baseball Defeats Eastern Oklahoma State College

Northeast Texas Community College traveled to Wilburton, Oklahoma, on Tuesday to take on the Eastern Oklahoma State College Mountaineers. NTCC would come away with a 12-10 victory thanks to a big eight-run seventh inning. The Mountaineers would not go quietly and scored six runs in the bottom of the ninth to send the game to an extra inning. The Eagles plated two more runs to seal the deal with the 12-10 win.

Kaleb Wisnoski got the start for NTCC pitching two innings of work striking out two and giving up two hits. Tyler Jeans would see action on the mound as well as Mikel Howell, Sawyer Smallwood, Chance Bolter, Camden Sargent, and Justin Lambright. The Eagle pitching staff combined for ten strikeouts, walking eight while giving up ten runs on twelve hits in the non-conference game.

After trailing 3-0 after five innings, NTCC got things going on offense by scoring two runs in the sixth to cut the lead to 3-2 for Eastern. Jose Parreno would reach base on a single and later score on a single to right field by Andy DeLeon. Noah Miller reached base on a fielder’s choice and scored when Alex Bruce grounded out to third.

The Eagles exploded in the seventh inning with two home runs in an inning where all nine batters would hit. Nico Baumbach hit a two-run home run to the left-center field, and Keaton Russo hit a three-run home run to centerfield during the big inning for the Eagles.

Eastern Oklahoma would not go away easily at home and, after adding a run in the sixth inning, scored six runs in the ninth inning to tie the game and send it to extra innings.

NTCC got back on the board quickly in the tenth inning when Jake Chapman doubled with one out and scored when Cody Cleveland reached on an error the next at-bat. Cleveland made it to second base and quickly moved to third on a passed ball. Brian Juarez would single to left to bring home Cleveland for the final run of the game.

After hitting the first batter in the bottom of the tenth, Lambright settled in and got the pitcher-friendly double play with the next batter. After walking the third batter of the inning, Lambright got the final hitter to fly out to the right field to end the ball game.

NTCC will return to action on Thursday with a conference series against Panola College. Game time for Game 1 of the series will be 3:00 pm on Thursday with games two and three at Panola on Saturday, weather permitting.