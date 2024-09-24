Northeast Student Kills Friend

The fatal shooting in New Boston occurred at about 3:30 pm on Monday. They have not released the slain man’s name. Police said when officers arrived at an apartment, Javier Vega came out and reportedly admitted to shooting his best friend, then surrendered to police. Vega allegedly told police that he had been arguing with his best friend since leaving from a college in Mount Pleasant. According to Vega, the heated argument continued as they returned to the apartment in New Boston, where things escalated.

El tiroteo fatal en New Boston ocurrió alrededor de las 3:30 pm del lunes. No han dado a conocer el nombre del hombre asesinado. La policía dijo que cuando los agentes llegaron a un apartamento, Javier Vega salió y, según los informes, admitió haberle disparado a su mejor amigo y luego se entregó a la policía. Vega supuestamente le dijo a la policía que había estado discutiendo con su mejor amigo desde que salió de una universidad en Mount Pleasant. Según Vega, la acalorada discusión continuó cuando regresaron al apartamento en New Boston, donde las cosas se intensificaron.