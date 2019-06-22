The Children’s Museum Plans Last Events at Current Location.

(June 21, 2019, Commerce, Texas) As the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum announces events for July and August, visitors have the last opportunity to visit the Children’s Museum in the current location. Events of fun and adventure will continue until the big move planned for September.

As June comes to an end, Space Jam comes to the Museum with moon sand, a moonwalk, and a hunt for moon rocks. Marking the last 4th of July at the Watson Building, a July 4 parade will be held inside the building on July 3. Children are encouraged to participate in the show by decorating riding vehicles. A Children’s Health Day, sponsored by Walmart, and with participants from Hunt Regional Healthcare, Family Smiles, and Carevide will be on July 16 from 10:00 to11:30 and 12:30 to 2:00.

Warren Dunham, a long-time volunteer with local Boy Scouts, will be remembered on July 18 with Warren Dunham Day. Directed by Bob Stachowiak, the day will include

The month of July will conclude with a Princess Pamper Party for special young girls.

August provides a proper goodbye to the Children’s Museum’s twelve exciting years at the Watson Building. Construction of Main Street, new Party Rooms, and new exhibits provide a look into the future of the Children’s Museum.

“The construction on the building at our new site is progressing on schedule under Building Supervisor Beckey Thompson. Main Street will have a new look, and we are excited about the improvements the new site will provide. We look to the initial opening at 100 Maple as the first phase in providing new and exciting exhibits for children in northeast Texas. After we actually get in the building, plans will begin for Phase 2. Improvements and upgrades will continue as part of the continuing operation of the Children’s Museum,” said Sharline Freeman, Executive Director of the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum.

For additional information on any of the summer activities, call the Children’s Museum at 903-886-6055 or go to the web page at www.netxcm.com.