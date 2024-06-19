Northeast Texas Children’s Museum Hosting Dedication Of New Room

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce has expanded and renovated a new area in the building, adding 3,100 square feet to accommodate its growing number of visitors. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Jeanette and Ralph Moser, the newly renovated area will be officially named the Teri Taylor Room. The room dedication ceremony is this morning, at 11:00 am.
Related Articles
North Lamar High School Junior Callie Crawford Achieves National Recognition at the National Beta Convention
11 hours ago
Deport Pet Vaccination Clinic Saturday 06.22
11 hours ago