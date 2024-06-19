Header Mowers Header 2024
Northeast Texas Children’s Museum Hosting Dedication Of New Room

Northeast Texas Childrens Museum

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum in Commerce has expanded and renovated a new area in the building, adding 3,100 square feet to accommodate its growing number of visitors. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of Jeanette and Ralph Moser, the newly renovated area will be officially named the Teri Taylor Room. The room dedication ceremony is this morning, at 11:00 am.

