Northeast Texas Children’s Museum Offers STEM Activities in October

No Fee for Region 8 Families or Groups

(October 1,2020 Commerce, Texas) – Thursdays in October will be STEM days at the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum. Science will be presented in a fun and exciting way for children and hands-on experiences (with COVID 19 safeguards) will be provided. Classes will be offered for Primary students (Pre-K and Kindergarten) and Intermediate students (1st and 2nd Grades) at 1:00 PM each Thursday. Thursday classes are open to families and home school groups. School groups can also attend by reservation on Tuesdays October 6, 13, or 20.

October 8 will highlight Invisible Nature with the Primary Class entitled Effects of Wind and the Intermediate Class studying Gases in Nature. Elements of Water will be the topic for October 15. The Primary Class will study Water Friction and the Intermediate Class will have Experimenting with Water. The last class on October 22 will be Amazing Magnets with the Primary Magnets for the younger group and Magnetic Fields for the older group.

Each class will be limited to 10 students so that students will have social distancing. Visitors’ temperature is taken each day at the Children’s Museum, and each visitor is asked to wash their hands before entering the museum. Reservations are required for attendance. The class fee for each child is $4.00 not including the $6.00 price of admission. Region 8 will cover the fee for any child and family living in Region 8 on these October days. Reservations can be made by calling 903-886-6055 or by going to netxcm.com.

The Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is beginning its 18th year of operation. The museum purchased a building and seven acres and moved to the new site at 100 Maple Street, Commerce, Texas, one year ago. The Children’s Museum has over 50 play areas and includes an outdoor area with the State Farm Ship, a dry river bed with sharks’ teeth, a musical area, and a sandpile.

The indoor area includes the Amazing Airways, a L-3 Harris plane, a Kidsteam Train, and a Main Street with Hunt Regional Hospital, Family Smiles Dental, Lone Star Eatery, Commerce Veterinary Clinic, Cypress Bank, and a Re/Max/Castlerock Realtors playhouse.