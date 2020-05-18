Northeast Texas Children’s Museum Opening

Northeast Texas Children’s Museum Makes Plans to Reopen

As guidelines evolve daily regarding safety standards, the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum is scheduling a reopening of the Children’s Museum on Tuesday, May 26. Plans are to gradually open the Children’s Museum so that we can evaluate safe practices as specifics for a healthy environment continue to change.

The museum will open from 9:30 to 12:00 and close from 12:00 to 1:00 for cleaning. The museum will reopen from 1:00 to 4:00 for the second part of the day. Closing thirty minutes earlier will allow the staff additional time to clean the museum before opening for the next day. As each group enters the museum, we will take the temperature of each individual. Each individual will be required to wash his/her hands before entering the museum.

During May, we ask you to schedule your visit to the Children’s Museum by pre-registering the day and time of your visit. Registration can be completed by calling 903-886-6055 or by going to the museum web page. “By asking guests to register before coming to the Children’s Museum, our staff can better control the numbers in the museum each day.

We also can better plan for staffing and daily sanitation measures. We will reevaluate these guidelines as we move into June. We want to keep children safe, but we also want to allow them to use their imagination and creativity. We know that play is essential to young children,” said Sharline Freeman, Director of the Northeast Texas Children’s Museum.