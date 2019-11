North East Texas Choral Society presents Hearts Come Home For Christmas on December 7 at 7:00 pm and on December 8 at 2:00 pm in the SSHS Auditorium in Sulphur Springs. Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. You may purchase tickets online at www.singerscount.org. Veterans, law enforcement, EMTs, and firemen and their spouses are free.