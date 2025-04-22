Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Northeast Texas Choral Society Spring Concert

 

MIguel Cervantes https://www.facebook.com/groups/1394066714061864

The Northeast Texas Choral Society’s Spring  Concert is this weekend at the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium.  The theme for the show is “ Steppiin’ Out On Broadway”. Performances are Saturday, April 26 at 7pm and Sunday, April 27 at 2pm conducted by the society’s founder, Carol Allen. The special guest star is Miguel Cervantes, who played the role of Alexander Hamilton in the musical Hamilton in Chicago and on Broadway from 2016 until 2024. He has also appeared on television on Madame Secretary, Blacklist and Person of Interest. Tickets are available from any choral society member or at Alliance or City National Bank.

