Header Mowers Header 2024
Sandlin Header 2024
McKay Law Header
ETB Hiring Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header

Northeast Texas Choral Society Spring Concert This Weekend

This weekend, the Northeast Texas Choral Society’s Spring Concert is at the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium. The theme for the show is “Steppin’ Out on Broadway.” The performances are on Saturday, April 26, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, April 27, at 2:00 pm. The society’s founder, Carol Allen, conducts them. The special guest star is Miguel Cervantes, who played the role of Alexander Hamilton in the musical Hamilton in Chicago and on Broadway from 2016 until 2024. He has also appeared on television on Madame Secretary, Blacklist, and Person of Interest. Tickets are available from any choral society member or at Alliance or City National Bank.

Este fin de semana, el Concierto de Primavera de la Sociedad Coral del Noreste de Texas es en el Auditorio de la Escuela Secundaria Sulphur Springs. El tema del espectáculo es “Steppin’ Out on Broadway”. Las funciones son el sábado 26 de abril a las 19:00 horas y el domingo 27 de abril a las 14:00 horas. La fundadora de la sociedad, Carol Allen, los dirige. La estrella invitada especial es Miguel Cervantes, quien interpretó el papel de Alexander Hamilton en el musical Hamilton en Chicago y en Broadway desde 2016 hasta 2024. También ha aparecido en televisión en Madame Secretary, Blacklist y Person of Interest. Las entradas están disponibles a través de cualquier miembro de la sociedad coral o en Alliance o City National Bank.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved