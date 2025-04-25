Northeast Texas Choral Society Spring Concert This Weekend

This weekend, the Northeast Texas Choral Society’s Spring Concert is at the Sulphur Springs High School Auditorium. The theme for the show is “Steppin’ Out on Broadway.” The performances are on Saturday, April 26, at 7:00 pm and Sunday, April 27, at 2:00 pm. The society’s founder, Carol Allen, conducts them. The special guest star is Miguel Cervantes, who played the role of Alexander Hamilton in the musical Hamilton in Chicago and on Broadway from 2016 until 2024. He has also appeared on television on Madame Secretary, Blacklist, and Person of Interest. Tickets are available from any choral society member or at Alliance or City National Bank.

Este fin de semana, el Concierto de Primavera de la Sociedad Coral del Noreste de Texas es en el Auditorio de la Escuela Secundaria Sulphur Springs. El tema del espectáculo es “Steppin’ Out on Broadway”. Las funciones son el sábado 26 de abril a las 19:00 horas y el domingo 27 de abril a las 14:00 horas. La fundadora de la sociedad, Carol Allen, los dirige. La estrella invitada especial es Miguel Cervantes, quien interpretó el papel de Alexander Hamilton en el musical Hamilton en Chicago y en Broadway desde 2016 hasta 2024. También ha aparecido en televisión en Madame Secretary, Blacklist y Person of Interest. Las entradas están disponibles a través de cualquier miembro de la sociedad coral o en Alliance o City National Bank.