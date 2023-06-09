Northeast Texas Classic Car Show In Paris

June 10th is the 16th anniversary of the car show that benefits the construction and operating expenses of the memorial. Each year we host 190+ cars and trucks and are known throughout the area for presenting large trophies(ClickHere) in all classes and Paris Picks. Paris Picks are chosen by those who purchased them in advanced for $60. So you like a car and it has not been chosen, you pick the car and your name will be called out and the owner of the car will receive the beautiful trophy. The 1st 36 pre-registered vehicles will have a spot under the pavilion and out of the sun. Registration begins at 8:00am inside the Love Civic Center and gates open at 7:00AM. There will be food vendors on site along with refreshments. Entertainment is also provided with door prizes being given out throughout the day. On Friday night June 9th at 6:00PM sharp there will be a “Friday Night Cruise” and all participants will be eligible for a chance to win a new TV. Hot dogs and water will be provided alone with entertainment. Bring your chairs.

We added 2 new classes for 2023. Class X & Y for Camaro’s.