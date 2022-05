Philip Dale Holt was born on May 16, 1943, and passed on May 8, 2022. Coach Holt’s career started in Wolfe City from 1965-1966, Honey Grove from the fall of 1966-1970, Winnsboro from 1970-1983, Harmony from 1983-1990, and ended his coaching career at North Lamar ISD in 1997. Philip continued as Assistant Principal and later as Transportation Director. He retired from education in 2015 after 49 years of service.