Northeast Texas Highways to be Resurfaced

ATLANTA – About 156 miles of Northeast Texas highways will receive new surfaces during the summer of 2019 with a contract awarded in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

The Texas Transportation Commission approved a bid of $7.0 million from Missouri Petroleum Products Company of Mountain View, MO to seal coat highways in nine counties located within the Atlanta District.

“Seal coating a highway involves placing a layer of hot asphalt over the old pavement and then covering it with crushed stone,” said Mike Anderson, District Engineer in Atlanta. “This is a relatively inexpensive process that makes the roadway surface watertight, improves skid resistance and preserves the pavement structure.”

To help keep used tires off Texas landscapes the district is requiring “crumb rubber” be mixed with the asphalt used. The crumb rubber comes from grinding up old tires.

“Using crumb rubber in our asphalt has proved to be an excellent process for seal coating our highways. The rock is less likely to pull loose, there are fewer occurrences of the asphalt bleeding through the rock, and that makes a wider variety of surfaces,” Anderson said.

The following highways are scheduled for resurfaced during the summer of 2019:

SEAL COATING CONTRACT FOR 2019

ATLANTA – Guard railings will be upgraded this coming year along State Highway 11 in Northeast Texas according to plans approved in October by the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).

“We will be replacing and upgrading the bridge railing and guard rails along SH 11 in Camp, Cass, Morris and Titus Counties,” said Kim Garner, Area Engineer for the TxDOT office in Mount Pleasant.

Odum Services of Marshall, TX, was awarded the contract for the construction project with a bid of $939,655.

Work on the project should begin in January of next year and take about seven months to complete, Garner said.