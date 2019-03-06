Northeast Texas Leaders Visit Austin

The Texarkana Chamber of Commerce and Northeast Texas Regional Alliance recently facilitated a visit for 150 leaders from the Northeast Texas area to visit with legislators in Austin. Hosting the legislative summit was community leaders from Bowie, Cass, Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, Lamar, Morris, Red River, and Titus Counties of Texas.

Speakers for the two-day event included:

Dan Finch, Texas Medical Association

Mark Havens, General Land Office

Bryan Daniel, Governor’s Office of Economic Development

Ruth Hughs, Texas Workforce Commission

Jeff Mateer, Office of the Attorney General

Mike Morath, Texas Education Agency

Keith Graf, Texas Military Preparedness Commission

Larry McManus, Texas Department of Agriculture

Jeff Moseley, Texas Association of Business

Randy Hopmann, Texas Department of Transportation

Comptroller Glenn Hegar, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Rob Hughes, Texas Forestry Association

The group focused on transportation, education, and economic development.

Sponsors for the program included:

Southwestern Electric Power Company, TexAmericas Center, Atmost Energy, Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, Oncor, City of Texarkana, TX

Express Employment Professionals, Linebarger Attorneys at Law, Mount Pleasant, and Titus County Chamber and Visitors Council, Republic Services, Pilgrim’s

Paris, TX Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Paris Regional Medical Center, Pollo Bueno, Paris Fire Extinguisher, Let’s Build Paris

Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce, City National Bank, Alliance Bank, Sulphur Springs Hopkins County Economic Development Corporation, and Saputo.

The Northeast Texas Legislative Summit is a joint program of the Chambers of Commerce in the nine counties, as well as local economic development and governmental organizations. For more information, you can contact the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce at 903-792-7191 or nhaywood@texarkana.org.