" /> Northeast Texas Lost A Good One – EastTexasRadio.com
Pilgrim’s Pride Jobs Header Oct. 2019
Hess Lay Z Boy 2019
Momentum Polaris New Years Sales Event 2020
Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice

Northeast Texas Lost A Good One

6 hours ago

The Ark-La-Tex area lost a pioneer in sports writing. Johnny Green was the Sports Director of the Texarkana Gazette for most of his career, and according to the Texarkana Gazette lead a salty crew of veteran sportswriters that covered Texarkana and the region and collected a multitude of awards. The main team he covered was Texas High, but any coach in Northeast Texas wasn’t surprised if he showed up in their field house or called on the phone. When I first called him in 1968 to help predict Friday football winners, I was intimidated. It wasn’t long we became the best of friends. Johnny Green died Tuesday in Texarkana’s hospital at the age of 76.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved                                     