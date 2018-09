Twenty-one year old Conner James Bradley is being held in the Hopkins County on four counts of Burglary of a Building. HE was arrested in Wood County by Hopkins County Investigators Corley Weatherford and Dennis Findley and Texas and Southwest Cattle Raisers Special Ranger Bo Fox in connection with the break-ins on Hwy 11. The stolen items have been recovered but the investigation is continuing and more arrests and charges are possible.