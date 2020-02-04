Northeast Texas Man Guilty Of Federal Drug Trafficking Violations

A 41-year-old Hughes Springs, Texas man has pleaded guilty to federal drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Joseph D. Brown today.

Oscar Dean Davis pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and distribution of methamphetamine today before U.S. Magistrate Judge Roy S. Payne.

According to information presented in court, Davis was the leader of an illegal drug distribution network responsible for obtaining multiple-kilogram quantities of methamphetamine from a Mexican-based supplier and selling them throughout East Texas. Davis admitted to acquiring large numbers of firearms, including pistols, rifles, and high-caliber weapons, and transporting them to the U.S.-Mexico border as a medium of exchange for methamphetamine. Finally, Davis admitted to directing others to use money services businesses to wire transfer proceeds from methamphetamine sales to his supplier in Mexico.

Fourteen other individuals have previously entered pleas of guilty for their involvement in the drug and firearms trafficking organization. Stephanie Bennett Mata, 35, of Daingerfield; Gary O’Neal Gibson, 62, of Henderson; Felix Antonio Jaime, 37, of Mt. Pleasant; Charlie Jake Porter, 34, of Marietta; Tony King, 41, of Daingerfield; and Gerald Wayne Furlow, 55, of Hughes Springs; each pleaded guilty to possessing or conspiring to possess with the intent to distribute methamphetamine. Raymond Danny Moore, 43, of Avinger; Jennifer Michelle Kirkham, 39, of Jena, Louisiana; Donna Gail Sertuche, 53, of Hughes Springs; Jamie Nicole Browning, 40, of Gilmer; Joshua Nickie Soto, 35, of Leesville, Louisiana; and James Drakeford Scholl, 41, of Naples; pleaded guilty to either unlawfully obtaining firearms from licensed dealers or transporting firearms to the U.S.-Mexico border in furtherance of the drug trafficking conspiracy. Christina Felipe, 37, of Hughes Springs, and Angelica Arreola, 28, of El Paso, have pleaded guilty to conduct including transferring or transporting money from the U.S. to Mexico.

Under federal statutes, Davis faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison. The maximum statutory sentence prescribed by Congress is provided here for information purposes, as the sentencing will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the U.S. Probation Office.

This case is the result of an extensive joint investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF). The principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation’s illegal drug supply. Davis was indicted by a federal grand jury on Oct. 10, 2018, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek.