Northeast Texas Methamphetamine Dealer Sentenced to 17 Years

A 27-year-old Marshall, Texas man has been sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Stephen J. Cox today.

Danny Brian Hernandez pleaded guilty on Sep. 14, 2020, to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 204 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Dec. 7, 2020.

According to information presented in court, Hernandez was a member of an organization responsible for importing large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico and selling it in Marshall, Texas. The evidence showed that Hernandez sold more than 13 ounces of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on three separate occasions. Hernandez and eight others were indicted by a federal grand jury on Feb. 19, 2020, and charged with federal drug trafficking violations.

This is an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) case and is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Texas Department of Public Safety; the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office; and the Marshall Police Department. This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lucas Machicek. OCDETF is the largest anti-crime task force in the country and its mission is to disrupt and dismantle the most significant drug trafficking and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States. The prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency task forces leverage the authorities and expertise of federal, state, and local law enforcement.

