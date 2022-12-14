Northeast Texas Storm Damage

As of Tuesday afternoon at least 5 tornadoes were confirmed by video or eyewitness evidence. National Weather Service Storm surveys have begun, but many will not be completed until Wednesday. Potentially 12 tornadoes may have occurred in various locations around North Texas.

The Lamar County Office of Emergency Management reports that a tornado touched down on FM 38, just north of Highway 82 in Petty and traveled east to Brookston. It heavily damaged six buildings, including a trailer manufacturing plant. The twister also hit a home a family was building. Authorities say the tornado was relatively small, less than a few hundred yards wide. Two people suffered minor injuries.

Major damage was caused by the Tuesday morning by a possible tornado that began in Blue Ridge and moved into the Fannin County town of Leonard. Homes collapsed and cars were crushed. In one development several homes lost their roofs, at least one had major damage and one was completely destroyed. Garney Construction Company was damaged by the storms.