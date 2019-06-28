Northeast Texas Symphony Concert in Sulphur Springs Saturday 06.29.19

The Annual Sulphur Springs Independence Day Concert by the Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra is tomorrow night beginning at 8 on Celebration Plaza. The program will be conducted by Dr. Douglas Bakenhus and will feature patriotic, popular and classical music for all ages. A spectacular, longer fireworks show will follow the concert. Be sure to bring a lawn chair.

Due to the safety zone needed for the fireworks display at Saturday Night’s Independence Day Concert in Sulphur Springs, some parking areas around Celebration Plaza will be closed. This will include the parking lot on the corner of Jefferson Street at Rosemont St.