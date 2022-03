Photo Courtesy of Pip Bickford

The Northeast Texas Symphony Orchestra performed Friday afternoon at the Sulphur Springs Symphony Orchestra for an enthusiastic audience of school children. The program, Conducted by Dr. Douglas Bakenhus, featured Verdi, Haydn, Telemann, and Rossini music. One of the highlights for the children was ” Playing with Style” by Russell Peck, which showcased every section of the orchestra. City National Bank sponsored the free concert.