Northeast Texas Teen Faces Revocation Of Probation, New Charges

Bowie County Jail

A Northeast Texas teenager, already on deferred adjudication probation in Bowie County for evading arrest with a vehicle and attempted burglary of a habitation, has pleaded not guilty to two new charges against him. Algedely, 19-year old Xavier Lavar French is accused of pistol-hipping a woman, robbing her of cash, her cell phone, and pointing a gun at her two-year-old son and threatening to kill him. French is being held in the Bowie County Jail under $200,000 bond. Prosecutors have moved to find him guilty of the deferred charges against him and revoke his probation.