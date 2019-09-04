Morrell banner
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Hess Lawn Mower Header
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Motorsports Factory Clearance 2019

Northeast Texas Teen Faces Revocation Of Probation, New Charges

11 hours ago

Bowie County Jail

A Northeast Texas teenager, already on deferred adjudication probation in Bowie County for evading arrest with a vehicle and attempted burglary of a habitation, has pleaded not guilty to two new charges against him. Algedely, 19-year old Xavier Lavar French is accused of pistol-hipping a woman, robbing her of cash, her cell phone, and pointing a gun at her two-year-old son and threatening to kill him. French is being held in the Bowie County Jail under $200,000 bond. Prosecutors have moved to find him guilty of the deferred charges against him and revoke his probation.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved                                     