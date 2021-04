A DeKalb woman already accused of sexual misconduct with a 16-year-old girl is facing additional charges. Twenty-five-year-old Kaylynn Nicole Garrett, who was previously charged with Indecency, has now been charged with Sexual Assault. Her bonds now total $150,000. Garrett was on deferred adjudication probation for assaulting an elderly female relative. The status of that charge has not yet been determined.