Veteran-Photographer Thomas Morrissey to Speak at Writers Organization

Thomas (Tom) Morrissey, of Texarkana, will speak at the Northeast Texas Writers Organization meeting on Thursday, October 10, beginning at 6:00 pm at Herschel’s Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

A 17-year veteran and former helicopter pilot, Morrissey will present thoughts on his current projects and discuss the development of his Coffee Table Book, Between the Lines: Photographs from the National Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Washington DC, published by Syracuse University Press.

Additionally, Mr. Morrissey has been a longtime photography instructor, and he has taught more than four decades at several colleges and universities, including MIT and Rhode Island School of Design. Presently, he serves as adjunct faculty at Texas A&M University, Texarkana. He has received the National Science Foundation Fellowship awards for STEM/Guitar Building.

A critique precedes the meeting at 4:00 pm. Both sessions are free and open to all writers, readers, editors, and book illustrators. For more information, contact Jeanie at 903-305-8023 or Galand at 903 563-1352.

North East Texas Writers Organization presents The 2019 Autumn Teen Short Story Contest

September 1, 2019, to November 1, 2019

First Place: $75.00

Second Place: $50.00

Third Place: $35.00

Entry is Free!

Entry Deadline: Midnight November 1, 2019

Judges’ score sheets returned to the author.

Judges will remain anonymous.

Authors must be Junior High and High school ages of 13 to 18.

Entries must be short stories 1500 words or less. Request complete contest rules or other questions to:

Janette McDermott: mcdermottjjj@gmail.com

Winners will be announced at a special reception December 12, 2019, coordinated through the North East Texas Writers Organization and the Franklin County Art’s Alliance at Main Street Gallery in Mt. Vernon. A special Middle Earth Gallery teen art exhibit and program (to include the 13-year-old author of four books, Jolene Reed) will begin with a meet and greet at 6:00 pm and end with contest winners.