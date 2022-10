What is the going price to bite a deputy? According to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, they received several reports of a man wandering in the middle of State Park Highway 14 near CR 310 and pointing a gun at passing vehicles in August 2021. During the arrest, Christian Dewayne Smith, 41, bit a deputy on the wrist. A jury sentenced Smith to 95 years. If a deputy every says, “Bite Me!” Tell him, thanks, but I’m trying to quit.