Not Taking a Vacation This Year? You’re Not Alone

Over a third (36%) of Americans took their last vacation more than two years ago, and over half (51%) have not vacationed in more than a year, according to the 11th annual Vacation Confidence Index* released by Allianz Global Assistance. A vacation is defined as a leisure trip of at least a week to a destination that is 100 miles or more from home. Other findings:

Just 42% said they were confident they would take a summer vacation this year

44% said they do not have the money to spend on a vacation

19% said they do not want to spend the money on a vacation

14% said they are NOT confident they will take a summer vacation because they cannot take time off work

12% of those not confident they will take a summer vacation report that they do not want to take the time off work

20% say they are unable or uninterested in taking the time away due to a personal obligation outside of work

10% say they find planning a vacation too stressful and time-consuming

On average, working Americans take 41% of their entitled vacation days

20% do not take any

Over 33% take less than a quarter of their allotted time off

52% say they take about the same proportion of vacation time as their bosses do

Employees report that their bosses take 51% of their entitled vacation time