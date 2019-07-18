Not Taking a Vacation This Year? You’re Not Alone

Over a third (36%) of Americans took their last vacation more than two years ago, and over half (51%) have not vacationed in more than a year, according to the 11th annual Vacation Confidence Index* released by Allianz Global Assistance. A vacation is defined as a leisure trip of at least a week to a destination that is 100 miles or more from home. Other findings:
- Just 42% said they were confident they would take a summer vacation this year
- 44% said they do not have the money to spend on a vacation
- 19% said they do not want to spend the money on a vacation
- 14% said they are NOT confident they will take a summer vacation because they cannot take time off work
- 12% of those not confident they will take a summer vacation report that they do not want to take the time off work
- 20% say they are unable or uninterested in taking the time away due to a personal obligation outside of work
- 10% say they find planning a vacation too stressful and time-consuming
- On average, working Americans take 41% of their entitled vacation days
- 20% do not take any
- Over 33% take less than a quarter of their allotted time off
- 52% say they take about the same proportion of vacation time as their bosses do
- Employees report that their bosses take 51% of their entitled vacation time