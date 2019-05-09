Notice From The City Of Lone Star

This is a notice the City of Lone Star is required to send to local media outlets by Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

“The excessive rain on Wednesday, May 8, coupled with the more than 12″ of rain over the last month, has overwhelmed the City of Lone Star’s sewer system, resulting in spillage from the sewer collection system into Ellison Creek Reservoir (Lone Star Lake).

Most of this spillage is rain and groundwater that has poured into our sewer system. There is no immediate threat to public safety and citizens should not be concerned. NOT AFFECTED is the drinking water for the City of Lone Star, as the City’s water source is not Ellison Creek Reservoir. The City purchases drinking water from Northeast Texas Municipal Water District, who sources their water from Lake-O-the-Pines. The City of Lone Star is working with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality to ensure public health is maintained. You may have seen other posts regarding this spillage. These posts are limited to facts and heavy on fear-mongering. The City is working to replace sewer infrastructure beginning in the next 4-6 months through a $3.6-million loan/grant through the USDA. This project has been in the works for many years and is finally about to break ground. If you have any questions, please call Lone Star City Hall at 903-656-2311. We are happy to answer your questions and calm any concerns you may have.”

