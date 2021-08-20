HOPKINS COUNTY COMMISSIONERS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING / NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING ON TAX INCREASE

A tax rate of $0.584035 per $100 valuation has been proposed by the governing body of County of Hopkins.

PROPOSED TAX RATE $0.584035 per $100 NO-NEW-REVENUE TAX RATE $0.561139 per $100

VOTER-APPROVAL TAX RATE $0.585726 per $1 OO

The no-new-revenue tax rate is the tax rate for the 2021 tax year that will raise the same amount of property tax revenue for County of Hopkins from the same properties in both the 2020 tax year and the 2021 tax year.

The voter-approval rate is the highest tax rate that County of Hopkins may adopt without holding an election to seek voter approval of the rate.

The proposed tax rate is greater than the no-new-revenue tax rate. This means that County of Hopkins is proposing to increase property taxes for the 2021 tax year.

A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED TAX RATE WILL BE HELD ON August 23, 2021 AT 9:00 AM AT The Hopkins County Courthouse 118 Church St. Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482. The Tax Rate will be voted on immediately after the hearing.

The proposed tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate. As a result, County of Hopkins is not required to hold an election at which voters may accept or reject the proposed tax rate. However, you may express your support for or opposition to the proposed tax rate by contacting the members of the Hopkins County Commissioners Court of County of Hopkins at their offices or by attending the public hearing mentioned above.

YOUR TAXES OWED UNDER ANY OF THE RATES MENTIONED ABOVE CAN BE CALCULATED AS FOLLOWS:

Property tax amount= (tax rate) x (taxable value of your property)/ 100

FOR the proposal: Judge Robert Newsom Commissioner Mickey Barker (Pct l) Commissioner Greg Anglin (Pct 2) Commissioner Joe Price (Pct 4)

AGAINST the proposal:

PRESENT and not voting:

ABSENT: Commissioner Wade Bartley (Pct 3)

The 86th Texas Legislature modified the manner in which the voter-approval tax rate is calculated to limit the rate of growth of property taxes in the state.